Here's How You Can Practice Self-care During Breastfeeding With These Yoga Poses
Here are the best yoga postures (yoga asanas) for lactating mothers that address the concerns like nursing-related body aches and posture issues.
Representative Image: Getty Images
A woman’s system undergoes multiple biological changes post pregnancy. She begins to lactate which essentially requires her to concentrate on her baby’s nourishment.
While a mother keeps her baby’s health a priority, she can engage in certain physical activities that will help ease away the postpartum discomfort. She can perform gentle exercises(yoga) as a healthy way of practicing self-care and to keep her mind calm.
Here are the best yoga postures (yoga asanas) for lactating mothers that specifically address the concerns of the nursing-related body pains and posture issues. Moreover, yoga soothes the soul which allows for mothers to cope with emotional trauma associated with breastfeeding.
Slow and less strenuous yoga poses allow one to gradually increase their joint stability, blood flow to all the body parts, overall physical and mental health.
Here are 5 yoga poses easing it for the breastfeeding mothers recommended by Dr Gayatri Uma Maheswari, Chirayu nutrition and wellness studio and part of Medela India LC Club.
Rag-Doll with Arm Bind Pose (Padahastasana)
It can help relieve tension in the head, neck and shoulders that can occur from feeding. It helps stretch the hamstrings, as well as aids, improve digestion and blood flow. This allows for the upper body to hang like a floppy toy.
How to do this pose?
Separate the feet hips-width distance apart and fold your torso over your legs. Relax and allow your knees to bend a little. Interlace your hands at your lower back, lift the arms and wrap your hands over your head towards the floor. Take deep breaths in and out.
Bridge Pose (Setubandhasana)
This posture strengthens the back muscles, relieves the tired back instantaneously, gives a good stretch to the chest, neck and spine, calms the brain thereby reducing anxiety, stress and depression. It also improves digestion.
How to do this pose?
To begin, lie down on your back, fold your knees and keep your feet hip distance apart on the floor, 10 inches from your pelvis, with knees and ankles in a straight line.Keep your arms beside your body, palms facing down. Inhaling, slowly lift your lower back, middle back and upper back off the floor; gently roll in the shoulders; touch the chest to the chin without bringing the chin down, supporting your weight with your shoulders, arms and feet. Feel your bottom firm up in this pose. Both the thighs are parallel to each other and to the floor. Keep breathing easily. Hold for a while and release.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana)
It helps in reopening the chest and easing the tension in the spine. Increases the flexibility to the neck and hips. It can prove an effective counteract against the usual hunched up position that most mothers adopt while nursing their infants.
How to do this pose?
Begin with hands and knees on the floor. Knees should be under the hips and wrists under shoulders. Keep your back flat and abs tucked in. Now inhale. When you exhale, push your back towards the ceiling and imagine you are pulling your belly up. Tuck your chin towards your chest and let the neck release. This is the cat pose.
When you inhale, arch your back and let your belly relax and go loose. Lift your head towards the sky. This is the cow portion of the pose. Flow back and forth from Cat to Cow pose and do not forget to inhale and exhale.
Leg Drain Pose (ViparitaKarani)
It helps feeding mothers by boosting circulation and helping to drain lymph and other fluids that have accumulated in the legs, ankles and feet. The lower body tends to fall asleep during breastfeeding.
How to do this pose?
For this, bring your hips against the wall and swing your legs up the wall into an inversion. Bring a pillow under the hips for a little support. Put an eye mask over the eyes to increase relaxation.
Child’s Pose(Balasana)
This pose lengthens the spine as well as increases mobility and elasticity of the back, neck and arm muscles. It is targeted on the parts of the body most affected by breastfeeding.
How to do this pose?
Begin on all fours on the mat. Keep your knees under your hips and toes touching behind you. Inhale. As you exhale, move your butt back onto your heels and then tuck your chin to your chest and rest your forehead to the floor. Rest here, keeping forehead on the ground. Keep your arms outstretched in front of you or put them down by your sides, palms up, hands resting next to your feet. Hold this for 5 deep, even breaths.
Practicing yoga while feeding can prove beneficial in easing the bodily discomfort associated with nursing. It helps to relieve body ache due to constant and extended hours of breastfeeding and helps maintain the right posture. Additionally, yoga focuses on right breathing which may aid in promoting the overall physical health of breastfeeding mothers. Most importantly, it helps calm the mind and alleviate stress and everyday worries.
