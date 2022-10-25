Here’s How You Can Prevent Anaemia During Your Pregnancy

Generally, our body undergoes considerable changes during pregnancy. Although the effect of pregnancy differs from person to person, there are a few things one should watch out for and that is the risk of anaemia. It develops when your body doesn’t produce enough Red Blood Cells (RBCs) to transport oxygen to the tissues.

Even mild anaemia can leave you feeling worn out, but if it worsens or goes untreated, it can develop into something more serious. Anaemia during pregnancy can increase the risk of maternal mortality, low birth weight, and premature birth.

Here are a few symptoms of moderate to severe anaemic conditions-

extreme weakness or weariness

shortness of breath, palpitations, or chest pain with pale skin

light-headedness

chilly fingers or feet

cravings for dirt, clay, or cornstarch

How to prevent anaemia during pregnancy?

Anaemia can typically be avoidable during pregnancy with a diet high in nutritious foods. Here are a few ways you can get your supply of vitamins and minerals to maintain your RBC count:

Iron intake

You might be advised of an additional iron supplement by your doctor if you have low iron levels. As per an article published in the National Library of Health, pregnant women typically require 27 mg of iron each day. The dose, however, may change based on the kind of iron or iron supplement taken.

Ensure proper nutrition

By eating the right kind of foods, many can obtain enough iron and folic acid throughout pregnancy.

Include the below-mentioned food items in your diet –

fish, poultry, and lean red meats

nuts, beans, and seeds

dark green leafy vegetables

Cereals and whole grains

Eggs

fruit such as melons and bananas

Include food rich in Vitamin C such as tomato juice or oranges, and lemon, along with your iron.

3. Prenatal Vitamins

Generally, doctors suggest prenatal vitamins which include micronutrients like iron and folic acid, that are essential during pregnancy. Adding enough vitamins and minerals will help you maintain a balanced diet and your RBC count. Hence consult your doctor about prenatal vitamins.

