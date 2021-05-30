Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself from Vector-borne Diseases Like Dengue, Malaria

Pre-monsoon showers across the country have given a lot of respite from the rising summer heat. However, the danger of vector-borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya has also been looming large after these showers. In the already overburdened situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the need to take extra care to protect yourself from the attack of these diseases becomes all the more important. For several years, many big cities including Delhi have seen a sharp rise in the number of cases of these vector-borne diseases in the rainy season.

What are Vector-borne diseases?

Vectors are small organisms such as mosquitoes, bugs, and ticks that can carry a disease from person to person and place to place. Disease such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya which can be spread by these vector bites is known as vector-borne disease.

Waterlogging in the monsoons is a perfect breeding condition for mosquitos, thus increasing the risk of its spread that becomes even higher in areas with hygiene issues.

Symptoms of Vector-Borne diseases?

The common symptoms of many of these vector-borne diseases include high fever, chills, body aches, fatigue, cramps and rashes. If you notice any of these symptoms, immediately consult a doctor and have proper medications.

How to protect yourself from vector-borne diseases?

You can follow these easy but effective steps to protect yourself-

- Do regular checks on water containing objects like tires, plastic covers, flower pots, pet’s water bowls and do not allow water to collect in them. Change water in your air coolers regularly.

- Protect yourself in sleep by using mosquito nets that give you protection from infectious bites.

- Use full length sleeved shirts, full pants with socks to avoid exposing your body to mosquito bites.

- Use mosquito repellent cream and lotion whenever stepping out.

- Do not drench in the rain or play in rainwater.

- Keep your food covered in the kitchen.

- Ensure personal and environmental hygiene.

