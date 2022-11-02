Here's How You Can Rejuvenate And Nourish Your Hair Post Festivities

As the Diwali festivities are over, it’s time to give your hair the proper care it needs. With Diwali’s firecrackers, the air pollution level rises. It not only affects your lungs but also damages your hair and scalp. This makes hair care post-Diwali extremely essential. Moreover, during the festive season, with so much work in hand, we often end up neglecting a proper hair care routine. To restore the shine, and make your hair look healthy and nourished again, follow these tips.

Make sure you cleanse your hair deeply to remove all kinds of dirt and grime. Use a good and gentle shampoo to wash and cool your scalp, and after that, use an effective conditioner to apply it to the length of the tips. This will make your hair soft and manageable. Use coconut oil to massage your scalp and hair gently. Afterwards, wrap a towel dipped in hot water around your head. Leave it for 15-20 minutes. This way, your scalp and hair will absorb the oil and give you better results. Wash it off the next day using a mild shampoo. Use supplements of collagen and antioxidants for hair nourishing and proper growth. These supplements reverse the damage caused to your hair because of the pollutants. Use a cap or head scarf to cover your hair before stepping out, and never step out with wet hair. Also, take a steam bath to remove all the particulate matter from your body and hair. Drink enough water. Eat fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables to keep your hair hydrated. Also, use virgin coconut or Almond for hair nourishment. Take a break from regular heating devices and chemicals like hair wax, gel, or hair strainers on your hair as they damage your hair. Choose hair products with the right ingredients, like ceramides and hyaluronic acid as they work effectively.

