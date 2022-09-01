Here’s How You Can Restore Health to a Stressed-out Skin

As part of our body’s “fight or flight” defensive mechanism, any type of stress or environmental change may cause the release of the stress hormone cortisol, which can have detrimental consequences on skin. Inflammation around skin cells may be triggered by a cortisol boost, which may lead to increased oiliness, frequent breakouts, a loss of natural hyaluronic acid weakening the skin barrier, a slower repair process, redness flushing, increased psoriasis, eczema, hives, rosacea flare-ups, early signs of ageing, a tired appearance due to puffy under-eye darkness, and obvious dullness No matter what kind of pressures there are, one may always learn to cope with them and adapt to them. Let’s take a look at some advice for maintaining glowing skin by controlling stresses.

Inhibit your stress:

Make a list of your stressors, talk to loved ones, get medical attention as needed, and practise meditation. Regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, a regular sleep schedule, and weight management all contribute significantly to reducing stress.

Keep up with a skincare regimen:

Create a straightforward skincare regimen based on the requirements of your skin. Use a moisturiser and cleaner twice daily. Every 3 to 4 hours, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Retinoids, antioxidant serums such vitamin C, and niacinamide may be added for extra benefit. To follow it regularly, the key is to keep it straightforward.

Safeguarding against environmental stresses:

Skin tissues can be harmed by environmental stresses such pollution, smoking, and UV radiation. When included in a daily practise, adequate sun protection and topical antioxidants including vitamin C, niacinamide, and vitamin E are beneficial.

Controlling dryness:

Avoid taking hot showers, avoid using loofahs or scrubs, and moisturise two to three times every day. In your moisturiser, look for elements that rebuild the skin’s barrier, such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, petrolatum, squalene, and vitamin E.

Reducing tedium:

Products with ceramides and hyaluronic acid restore skin and prevent dullness. Ingredients that balance out skin tone include vitamin C, niacinamides, retinols, glycolic acid, kojic acid, arbutin, and lactic acid. Applying sunscreen and exfoliating frequently are essential.

Managing breakouts and oily skin:

Use serums or gels that won’t clog your pores as lighter formulas. Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and retinoids are helpful ingredients. To combat recurring outbreaks, get medical attention right away. Clean makeup applicators periodically & remove make-up before sleep. Always apply sunscreen and moisturiser. Once every week, exfoliate. Avoid milk, excessive sugar consumption, and high-glycemic-index foods.

Lowering pigmentation and puffiness beneath the eyes:

Limit your intake of salt and alcohol, take allergy medication, don’t rub your eyes constantly, get enough sleep, and limit your screen time. Caffeine, vitamin K1, kojic acid, peptides, retinols, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid-containing products may be beneficial. Never forgo sunscreen and a moisturiser.

Controlling rash flare-ups and reducing flushing or redness:

Rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, or hives flare-ups can be brought on by stressful stressors. Make a list of your triggers and take steps to control or prevent them. When flare-ups occur, seek professional assistance. Keep your skin well-hydrated at all times. Avoid using items with aroma and hot showers. Always test items for updates. Always wear sunscreen.

Preventing ageing and tiredness symptoms:

Keep the sun off of your skin and hydrate it well. Include compounds like Vitamin C, peptides, retinoids, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides that may slow down the ageing process.

With contributions from Dr. Sheth’s skin and hair clinic’s consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist, Saloni Vora-Gala.

