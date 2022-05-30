Here’s How You Can Rock Bridal Nath Like a Pro on Your Big Day

If there is one item of jewellery that quickly elevates the bridal appearance, it is none other than a nath (nose ring). A simple hoop clasped around the nose draws attention to a bride’s facial features and adds an unequivocal flair to the entire ensemble.

Almost every bride fancies wearing a nath on her wedding day because of its enticing beauty. And you can wear this stunning piece of jewellery even if you don’t have your nose pierced.

However, wearing a Nath to a wedding comes with the issue of maintaining it. Wearing a massive nath will certainly add pzazz to your image, but what if it starts to cause you pain? To avoid such crises, here are a few things you should keep in mind while wearing the bridal Nath like a pro.

Don’t forget the screw

When it comes to your nath, always use correct backing to ensure that it is well supported. While purchasing backings, ensure that the metal is of high quality. If you are allergic to particular elements, consider investing in a gold or silver backing to protect your skin even more.

Go for lightweight Nath

We know that most of you adore jewellery with beautiful jewels and decorations. However, these are likely to make your nath far too heavy. Anything that your nose’s delicate skin cannot carry can cause a problem. Consider opting for a lightweight item.

Add supporting elements

Get as much assistance as you can in carrying your bridal nath. A nose ring chain, in addition to an extension, may make carrying the nath considerably smoother. It will help distribute the weight of your heavy nath, providing you with comfort.

Practising is the key

The most essential part is to practice wearing a nath by trying it on at home immediately after purchasing it. Check to see whether it is comfortable and if you will be able to carry it.

