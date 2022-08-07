CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#VicePresidentPolls#IndvsWI#Taiwan
Home » News » Lifestyle » Here’s How You Can Wish Your Friends a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in 30 Languages
2-MIN READ

Here’s How You Can Wish Your Friends a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in 30 Languages

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2022, 06:55 IST

New Delhi, India

On this International Day of Friendship try to learn a new language and wish your friend. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

On this International Day of Friendship try to learn a new language and wish your friend. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

On this Friendship Day, try to learn a new language and wish your friend. Here’s a list of 30 languages in which you can wish Happy Friendship Day:

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This year, it falls today on Sunday, August 7. This special day recognises the powerful tie of friendship that exists between two or more individuals regardless of caste, creed, or colour. It is a day that ignites enthusiasm for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together individuals who are working for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good.

ALSO READ: Happy Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

No matter the circumstances, one can always rely on one’s friends. The feeling of reciprocating this friendship is one of the best in the world, and nothing else can take over that feeling. And as it’s said, there is no age to learn. On this Friendship Day, try to learn a new language and wish your friend.

Here’s a list of 30 languages in which you can wish Happy Friendship Day:

  1. BANGLA: Subha bandhutba dibasa
  2. GUJARATI: Khusa mitrata divasa
  3. HINDI: Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye
  4. KANNADA: Sneha dinacaraneya subhasaya
  5. MARATHI: Aanandee maitree divas
  6. MALAYALAM: Santeasakaramaya sahrda dinam
  7. PUNJABI: Mitarata divasa mubaraka
  8. TELUGU: Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu
  9. TAMIL: Iniya natpu nal
  10. ODIA: ଶୁଭ ବନ୍ଧୁତା ଦିବସ
  11. URDU: Dosti ka din mubarak ho
  12. ARABIC: eid sadaqat saeid
  13. BELARUSIAN: ščaslivaha dnia družby
  14. CZECH: šťastný den přátelství
  15. DUTCH: Gelukkige vriendschap dag
  16. CHINESE (SIMPLIFIED: Yǒuyì rì kuàilè
  17. JAPANESE: Shiawasena yūjō no hi
  18. FRENCH: Giorno felice di amicizia
  19. GERMAN: Froher Freundschafts Tag
  20. ITALIAN: Giorno felice di amicizia
  21. IRISH: lá cairdeas sona
  22. ICELANDIC: gleðilegan vináttudag
  23. NEPALI: Śubhakāmanā mitratā dina
  24. KOREAN: haengboghan ujeong-ui nal
  25. PORTUGUESE: feliz Dia da Amizade
  26. RUSSIAN: schastlivogo dnya druzhby
  27. SINHALA: subha mitra dinayak
  28. SPANISH: Día feliz de la Amistad
  29. SWEDISH: Glad vänskapsdag
  30. WELSH: diwrnod cyfeillgarwch hapus

Friendship Day: Significance

The importance of friendship’s day is to honour the special bond that two or more companions share. Friends are those strong ties that are purely formed out of love and respect for one another, regardless of their age, race or religion.

As per the United Nations, friendship addresses the core causes of the issues that are capable enough to assist in the disruption of peace and social harmony among people or countries. Friendship Day can help us in defending the shared spirit of human solidarity.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 07, 2022, 06:55 IST
last updated:August 07, 2022, 06:55 IST