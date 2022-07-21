Here's How You Deal With Colleagues Who Take Undue Credit For Your Work

It is extremely frustrating to see a colleague walk away with the credit of a project done by you. Almost every one of us has seen this happening at some point. Sharing an idea with colleagues and hearing them repeating the same in the meeting is the most blood-curdling moment. How should someone handle these situations? This article curates all the steps to stop people from running away with credit for work done by you.

Staying calm

Getting infuriated and shouting should never be done in a corporate setup. This would be one of the biggest mistakes. At this point, your mind is not working. It may happen that you can’t gather your share of arguments properly. The best thing which anyone could do in this case is to take some time to calm down. After that politely but strongly confront the person responsible.

Make the first move

In a corporate setup, it often happens that employees who make the first move get an advantage. These employees depict a willingness to lead and accomplish important business projects. With this strong urge to lead, they also hog all the limelight. This makes it difficult for other employees to take undue credit.

Make your contributions visible

Stay connected with the project at every phase. Make sure that co-workers know about your contributions to the project. Don’t miss even the most trivial details about work. In this way, it will be very hard for someone to take your credit.

Don’t presume

It is not good to form a perception of someone. Many times people presume that another colleague has taken their credit. It could be just a trivial mistake. Communicate with the person you think has taken your credit. Good communication can be the key to solving many misunderstandings.

Identify people who take your side:

It is also important to figure out who can support you in times of crisis. These people will amplify your voice at the time of the dispute. Stay strongly connected with these people.

