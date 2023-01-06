Here's How You Ensure Your Child has Healthy Bones With Vitamin D, Calcium

Parents create the foundation for their child’s future mental, emotional, and physical health during their formative years. But kids don’t know how to get off to a healthy start. Strong bones in children are one facet of development that Dr. Reetadyuti Mukhopadhyay, a paediatric orthopaedist believes in.

In childhood and adolescence, our bones begin to strengthen. By the age of 20, 95% of bone mass has been developed. This period is essential for a child’s total internal development. Parents can incorporate food products that are good for a child’s bones and maintain a healthy lifestyle. When creating a healthy meal plan for your child, be sure to include plenty of the nutrients listed below.

A super nutrient to build up your child’s bones is calcium. Calcium is the mineral that gives your bones their bulk and keeps it there. Your bones get stronger the more calcium you consume. The amount of calcium your body needs changes as you age. A child between the ages of 4 and 8 years requires over 1000 mg of calcium daily. While a child between the ages of 9 and 18 years needs 1300 mg of calcium daily.

Milk, cheese, and yoghurt provide good calcium, and it is also abundant in green leafy vegetables, soy products, bread, beans, lentils, almonds, and seafood.

Eating only calcium-rich foods is insufficient. Our bodies need to absorb the calcium we consume. An essential ingredient needed to develop strong bones is vitamin D. Children who do not get enough vitamin D may develop musculoskeletal issues like rickets. A child or adolescent needs 600 IU of vitamin D per day, which is the average amount needed.

Sunlight is the finest natural source of vitamin D. Make sure your child gets enough sun exposure. This advice is especially important in the present when children are more likely to spend time indoors using tablets or watching television.

Salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms, milk, orange juice, cereal, and oatmeal are foods that help build strong bones and are high in vitamin D. Plan outside activities with your children to expose them to sunlight as a way to increase their vitamin D intake. You can occasionally give your youngster orange juice in place of soda or milk.

