Here's How You Make Chana Dal Kebabs That Are Healthy and Tasty

Whenever we hear anything about nutritious food, we tend to assume that it is tasteless. However, experts say that the right ingredients — used in the right amount — and the right duration of cooking can make any healthy food delicious. In a recent Instagram reel, shared by nutritionist Pooja Makhija, she has shown how to cook protein-rich chana dal kebab at home. Apart from being both healthy and tasty, these vegan kebabs can be eaten both in the evening or at noon.

Here’s what you need to make chana dal kebab: One cup of soaked chana dal, 1-inch ginger, 3-4 cloves of garlic, 1 green chilli, ½ teaspoon black pepper powder, 1 teaspoon chaat masala, 1 pinch of asafoetida, 1 tablespoon cumin powder, 1 teaspoon chilli powder, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, 2 teaspoons coriander powder, 2 tablespoons of onion, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds.

First, blend the soaked chana dal, ginger, cumin powder, garlic, green chilli, chaat masala, asafoetida, salt, black pepper powder, asafoetida and turmeric powder well. After that, add lemon juice, coriander leaves, onion and sesame seeds to the mixture. Mix until it becomes fairly solid and malleable. Break up the mixture and mould them in the shape of small kebabs. After that, fry till the lumps become golden brown. You could also use an air fryer if you want. Once it is done, serve with a dip of your choice.

According to experts, 100 grams of pulses contain around 13 grams of protein, 0 trans fat, 0 cholesterol, 252 calories, 11 grams of fibre and 199 mg of potassium. It is beneficial to the heart since it helps in decreasing bad cholesterol. It also helps boost the immune system as it contains a lot of protein.

