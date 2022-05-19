CHANGE LANGUAGE
Here's How You Make Crunchy And Spicy Murukku -- Recipe
1-MIN READ

Here's How You Make Crunchy And Spicy Murukku -- Recipe

Traditional treats like murukku are not just healthy but lip-smacking too.

Lifestyle Desk

South Indian snacks, immensely popular the world over, are a must-have for those moments when hunger pangs kick. Be it Masala Dosa, Idli Sambar, or Uttapam, these are perfect snacks to indulge in at any time of the day.

Traditional treats like murukku are not just healthy but lip-smacking too. Perfect to be paired with a hot cup of tea or coffee, 3 pieces of murukku contain 170 calories.

Without further ado, it’s time to head to the kitchen and cook the crunchy, spicy, and perfect munch snack.

Required Ingredients

Murukku Rice Flour – 1 cup
Urad Dal – 3 tbsp
White Sesame – 1 tsp Ajwain
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Red Chilli Powder – 1/4 tsp
Asafoetida – 1 pinch
Oil of choice
Salt – as per taste

Method

To make Murukku, first, put a wok on the gas to heat it on a low flame. When the pan gets hot, add urad dal and fry it until it becomes golden. Now, grind some lentils and put ground urad dal in a mixing bowl, add red chilli powder, asafetida, carom seeds, rice flour and ghee. Mix everything well.

Now, add little water and knead the dough. Make thick balls out of it and put them in the Murukku mould. Put oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. As the oil warms up, deep fry the murukku until they turn golden brown on both sides. Let them cool down and store them in a tight container. Enjoy the savoury taste of murukku with evening tea or any time of the day you like.

Lifestyle Desk

Tags
first published:May 19, 2022, 16:14 IST