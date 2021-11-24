Here's How You Prepare Healthy and Delicious Corn Kees At Home

Corn Kees is not just delicious but also extremely beneficial to your health. The corn is considered to be quite mild and its dishes can be relished all twelve months of the year. The corn kees is a famous dish in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

So today we are going to bring the recipe of Corn Kees for you. The recipe is the easiest one and you will be able to prepare healthy and taste-rich cornmeal easily at home.

Ingredients for making Corn Kees:

Bhutte (Sweet Corn) - 2 cups

Milk - 1/2 cup

Coconut grated - 2 tbsp

Ginger grated - 1/2 tsp

Green chillies chopped - 2

Rai - 1/2 tsp

Cumin - 1/2 tsp

Green coriander

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder - 1/4 tsp

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Oil

Salt - as per taste

Recipe –Corn Kees

Take water in a vessel and heat it on the stove.

When the water turns hot, add sweet corn to it and boil it. This will make the corn softer.

Grind them coarsely in the mixer and prepare their paste.

Now take a pan, put some oil in it and start heating it

When the oil is hot enough, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and fry them. Then, put asafoetida in it.

After this, add finely chopped green chillies and grated ginger and fry it well on low flame.

Now add sweet corn paste and turmeric powder to it. After this, mix this mixture well and fry it. Fry it until its colour changes.

Add milk to the sweet corn and let it cook on low flame.

In the meantime, cover the pan with a plate. When the mixture of milk and sweet corn becomes thick after mixing well, add salt as per taste.

After this, add lemon juice to it and switch off the gas.

In this way your roasted corn is ready. Add grated coconut and finely chopped coriander leaves on the top. Now, delicious hot corn kees are ready to be served.

