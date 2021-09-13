Here's How You Protect And Store Your Leather Bags, Shoes

Leather is obtained from animal hide and thus it is considered a product of nature. Leather tends to change its shape and form very easily. If shoes and bags made of leather are put in a moist environment for a long period, they may get riddled with mould. Similarly, if it is exposed to dry weather or sunlight for too long, the colour on your gear will start fading. So, it is very crucial to know how to keep your leather gear the right way.

Tips to store your leather bags:

Clean your leather bag gently with a damp cloth to remove dust/dirt from the surface.

Put a thin coating of a good leather conditioner on the bag for at least 30 minutes and do recondition at least once a year.

Fill your leather bag with plastic cushion airbags or bubble wrap to help it keep its original shape. Remember not to use newspapers, as the ink on the paper will rub off on the inside fabric.

Keep it in a cool & dark place. Exposure to the sun will lead to discolour and do not hang it, as it will stretch out the handles.

Tips to store leather shoes:

Always remember to wipe your shoes with a damp cloth before storing them.

Apply a thin layer of a good leather balm generously on your shoes to recondition and make the leather soft.

Keep your leather shoes in a temperature-controlled room. A very hot and cold temperature will tend to destroy your gear.

Before storing your shoes in boxes or racks, cover them with acid-free butter paper or muslin cloth.

Try to store your leather shoes in their original shoe boxes.

If you have leather boots then store them upright using a boot stand to keep their shape intact.

