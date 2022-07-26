Here's How You Select The Best Concealer For Your Skin

A wrong concealer will not just make you look out of place, but also have long-lasting effects. Choosing the right shade of concealer should be of utmost priority. Despite knowing this, we all have made the mistake of choosing the wrong shade of concealer.

The main purpose of using a concealer is to hide your dark circles and blemishes and help you achieve flawless coverage. Hence, it is also advised to choose a concealer based on the shade of your foundation.

There will be a lot of variety of concealers on the market, but they should always be selected keeping in mind the skin type. It is very important to know how to choose the right concealer. A wrong shade of concealer can ruin the colour of your face.

What is a concealer formula and how to choose the one that is best for you? Read to know the same.

According to Stylecraze, before buying a concealer, understand what is concealer formula. Liquid concealers are great for normal skin to oily and sensitive skin. If your skin is quite dry, go for the cream-based concealer and it will also give you good coverage. Stick concealer is very good for dry and sensitive skin. You can choose the product according to your skin type.

How to choose the right concealer shade:

The shade of the concealer should always match the skin tone.

Choose yellow- and orange-coloured concealers to hide the dark circles.

If there are red spots on the face, use green colour concealer on those areas.

To hide pimples, sunburn, or signs of ageing, use orange colour concealer.

Know concealer hacks:

Take care of the bright lights while applying the concealer.

Blend the concealer by forming a triangle under the eye. This hides the dark spots.

Apply the concealer before applying eye shadow as it will bring out the colours nicely.

If there are marks on the back, chest or face, then concealer can hide them.

A concealer can be used to make lipstick pop.

If the right hacks of applying concealer are taken into consideration, the skin will look spotless.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here