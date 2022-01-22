Here's How you Should Wash Fruits and Vegetables

There are many people who start cooking vegetables without washing them properly. If you’re like them, you probably think that washing fruits and vegetables is a hassle. After all, it’s hard to do it the right way. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Read about the right ways to wash fruits and vegetables.

Tips to wash fruits and vegetables:

Wash your hands first

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap before washing fruits or vegetables is an effective way to clean the bacteria present in your hands and prevent them from spreading.

Use a brush

Washing the fruits and vegetables with a vegetable brush is an effective way to clean them. This will help to remove any bacteria present on the fruit and vegetable.

Use paper towels

After washing the fruits and vegetables thoroughly with water, wrap them in a paper towel for some time. This will also dry up the water and reduce bacteria build-up.

Clean your chopping board and knife

Cut fruits and vegetables with clean, sharp knives on chopping boards. Wipe down the chopping board and knife after every use to remove any bacteria present.

Wash after peeling

After washing, peel the vegetables and fruits and then wash them again. Additionally, it is recommended not to wash vegetables and fruits after cutting as this removes their nutrients.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

