Here's How You Take Care of Liver, Your Powerhouse of Health

Our liver is not just an organ we can take lightly, it is a crucial part of our metabolism. We should ensure that it functions to its optimum capacity. The liver breaks down the fats and the lipids, flushing out the toxic and foreign substances from our bodies. The bile produced from the liver gets majorly stored in the gallbladder. Bile absorbs vitamins and minerals from our food and is vital for overall good health.

Let’s see how we can be kinder to our liver:

Cut down on alcohol

According to Saleh Alqahtani, Director of clinical liver research for Johns Hopkins Medicine, just four ounces a day of hard liquor for men (two for women) can begin to scar your liver, and prolonged alcohol consumption can damage it beyond total repair.

Be mindful of what you consume

Medications and herbal supplements can contain chemicals not accepted by the liver and can cause liver toxicity. It is advisable to read warning labels on the medicines you use, to see if they talk about potential liver damage.

Eat foods that are good for the liver

Nuts like walnuts and fish oil that are rich in Omega-3 PUFAs are known to enhance liver functioning.

Exercise regularly:

When you burn excess calories, it keeps your cholesterol in check and unburdens the liver to process all those triglycerides. Fatty liver is a common condition that damages the liver and that can be kept in check by maintaining a healthy weight and BMI.

Eat a balanced, rainbow diet:

The importance of a nutritious, fibre-rich diet, which includes the green leafy vegetables, brings all the nutrients required for the smooth processing of the liver. It ensures antioxidants, electrolytes, etc. Staying hydrated is also a must.

