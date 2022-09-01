Here's How You Use Bergamot Oil To Treat Hair Damage And Acne

Bergamot oil and its benefits are known to very few people. The underrated essential oil can be used to relieve stress. Corporate life brings with it a lot of stress that needs to be dealt with or else it builds up and causes physical health issues.

Bergamot oil is extracted from rinds of citrus fruit that grow on bergamot orange trees. The Earl Grey Tea uses bergamot to flavour it. The roots of the tree can be traced back to Southeast Asia and are currently grown in many parts of the world. The tree’s name is derived from the town of Bergamo in Southern Italy.

Bergamot oil for hair:

Bergamot essential oil can be used to add softness and tame curls to your hair. It also helps soothe an irritated scalp. Put a few drops of essential oil in your shampoo and use it. You can also massage your scalp with it as an overnight treatment.

Bergamot oil for acne and skin

Bergamot oil has several antibacterial compounds that also possess anti-inflammatory properties. This makes bergamot oil an effective tool to treat acne-prone skin. The analgesic qualities in the oil also help in reducing pains due to cysts and pimples.

Apply bergamot oil mixed with carrier oil directly to pimples, blackheads, and cysts. Leave it on your face overnight and wash it the next day. Do not use or leave it during the daytime or in sunlight.

Bergamot oil can also be used in combination with other oils to reap maximum benefits. Pairing it with Lavender oil helps in aromatherapy used to treat skin, hair and acne. Mixing it with Tea tree oil helps in improving the anti-bacterial properties, fighting acne and reducing inflammation of the skin.

Lastly, bergamot oil along with Chamomile oil can be used as a tea or directly on the skin. Chamomile also helps elevate one’s mood.

Bergamot oil helps in reducing stress, fights food poisoning, lowers cholesterol, and reduces pain and inflammation. However, it is important to know that people allergic to the oil should stay away from it as the oil can cause more than benefit them.

