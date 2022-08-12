Here’s How You Use Rakhis To Make Various Things After Raksha Bandhan

The endearing festival of Raksha Bandhan just passed. Siblings tie each other Rakhis as a gesture of love and protection. What do you do with the rakhis as soon as Raksha Bandhan is over? Usually, these Rakhis go into a drawer of old things as they can neither be used again nor be thrown away. But they can be used as DIY decorations at home. Here are some decorative elements you can use rakhis to make:

Bracelet

An expensive rakhi can be turned into a bracelet if the main element of the rakhi is metal or jewels instead of thread. Handmade bracelets would look great on anyone’s wrist if done the right way with rakhis.

Maang Tika

Women and girls can make beautiful maang tikas from used rakhis. Take the rakhi and put pearl beads in the thread. Buy a small hook from the market and attach it to the thread. Your maang tika is ready to be worn.

Hair Band

Rakhis can make for great hairbands. Not only do they look stylish but also make for an elegant look without putting in too much effort.

Ear Tops

Collect rakhis lying around the house and take out all the jewels. Sort these jewels out and separate them. Start making sets of pearl-stone pairs. Buy an ear hook from the store and make matching ear tops with your outfits with ease.

Hair Clip

You must have hair clips and U-pins at home. Take these clips and U-pins and use the stones on rakhis to decorate them. This way you can make good looking hair clips at home that would usually cost you a lot at a store.

Keyrings:

You can also make keyrings using rakhis. The stones and various designs of rakhis can make for great keychains and keyrings. This way you can save money and hang these beautiful homemade keyrings on your bag packs.

