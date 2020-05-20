Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's Kiara Advani's 'Crazy Hair, Don't Care' Selfie

Kiara Advani shares a selfie on social media in which she looks adorable. Check it out.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Here's Kiara Advani's 'Crazy Hair, Don't Care' Selfie
Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Tuesday took to her Instagram story section to add a stunning picture of herself.

Dressed in a white sleeveless top, the diva, in her latest photograph, flaunted her messy hair.

“Crazy hair, don’t care,” the Kabir Singh actress wrote alongside the snap. Kiara, through her stylish outfits, has always raised the bar of fashion in Tinseltown and her Instagram account bears testimony to it.

Kiara Advani

See some more pictures of Kiara here.

View this post on Instagram

a glance by chance

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

View this post on Instagram

Saturday night plan! ✌

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Earlier, the actress had posted a childhood video of her, through which she had tried narrating her mental state.

In the clip, young Kiara could be seen riding a bicycle, and telling her mom that she was “fed up”.

Captioning the throwback video, she had written, “Mummy, 'I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going My mental state right now but...nobody’s goin out! Home sweet home! #thewonderyears (sic)."

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, professionally, Kiara was last seen in Netflix film Guilty. It was based on a college heartthrob being accused of rape by a fellow student. Next, Kiara is all set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aryan. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars other noted actors like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav among others in pivotal roles. She also has Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah and Laxxmi Bomb in the pipeline.



