1-min read

Here's Pulkit Samrat's Gluten-free Recipe For Kriti Kharbanda

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef, and he is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda happy.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
Here's Pulkit Samrat's Gluten-free Recipe For Kriti Kharbanda
credits - Kriti Kharbanda instagram

Pulkit has baked a sour dough gluten free bread for his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda and she absolutely loves it.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a photograph of the bread. "Sour dough gluten free bread.. baked by the best(hired by me personally) - @pulkitsamrat ok now I'm going back to eating," captioned the actress.

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend happy. On Monday, Pulkit had baked pav for Kriti. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pulkit captioned: "First attempt and now am tempted!"

Reacting to his post, Kriti expressed that the "bhukkad" (foodie) inside her is satisfied.

She wrote: "You're welcome @pulkitsamrat . I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram."

A few days ago, Pulkit had shared a video, where Kriti was seen playing the track Bella Ciao, the title track of Spanish show Money Heist, originally titled La Casa de Papel.

