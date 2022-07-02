Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for a Minor's Passport Online

As per the new guidelines issued by the central government, anyone under the age of 18 in India will be regarded as a minor when submitting a passport application. In order to have a passport of a minor, permission from either the parent or the legal guardian is needed else the application will be rejected.

Before you start with the process to apply online make sure to keep documents like residential address proof and date of birth proof handy.

How to apply for a minor’s passport online? Find the steps here:

Visit the Passport Seva official website, www.passportindia.gov.in

Create a login Id and password by registering as a new user.

Fill in all the details of the minor on the application.

Make the payment and submit the form.

Things to Remember

While applying for passport, one must remember that the background of the photograph you paste on the form should be plain white while the dress should be in a dark colour. The photograph should fit within the given box and the head should be in the centre of the frame. The validity of a minor’s passport is up to 5 years or until he/she turns 18. Their passport has a 36-page booklet. Notably, youngsters who are between the ages of 15 and 18 have the option to apply for a passport that is valid for 10 years rather than one valid until they turn 18. It should also be mentioned that the cost of a passport varies depending on the category a child selects. The cost of a passport valid for 10 years is more than the cost of a passport valid until the minor is 18 years old. To attain a passport for 10 years will only be issued following a police check.

