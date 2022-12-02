Here’s the Complete List of Long Weekends in 2023: Pre-plan Your Vacations Now

2023 is just around the corner and it is the perfect time to plan your new year’s calendar by identifying long weekends way ahead of time. If you love to travel and tend to club your weekly offs with holidays to satiate your wanderlust, then you’ve arrived at the perfect place. The upcoming year along with kicking in a new start also brings in a string of series of long weekends, especially in the month of March, April, and August. If properly planned you can easily squeeze in a five to six-day-long vacation to take a break from your mundane life and lift your spirits. Here we have curated the list of long weekends that the upcoming year holds and will help you execute your travel wishlist with less clutter.
December 31, 2022, will be the last weekend of New Year’s Eve before 2023.
Check out the list here:
January 1, Sunday: New Year’s Day
If you take a day off on 30 December 2022 Friday and 2nd January can give you 5 days of weekend offs.
January 14, Saturday: Lohari, Makar Sankranti
January 15, Sunday: Pongal
If you take a leave on 13 (Friday) or 16 January (Monday), you can get 4 days off.
January 26, Thursday: Republic Day
January 28, Saturday
January 29, Sunday
If you take leave on 27th Jan, Friday it can give you one more 4 days off opportunity.
February 2023
February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri
February 19, Sunday
February is also giving you 3 days’ holiday if you take a day off on 17 February (Friday).
March 2023
March 8, Wednesday: Holi
March 11, Saturday
March 12, Sunday
This combination will give you 5 days of family gateway by taking March 9th, Thursday and March 10th, Friday off.
April 2023
April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti
April 7, Friday: Good Friday
April 8, Saturday
April 9, Sunday
To get these six days long holidays, take leaves on 5th April, Wednesday and 6th April, Thursday.
May 2023
May 5, Friday: Buddha Purnima
May 6, Saturday
May 7, Sunday
June 2023
June 17, Saturday
June 18, Sunday
June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (It could be a restricted Holiday)
Take your leaves on June 19, Monday, to extend the holiday for four days.
June 29, Thursday: Bakri Eid
Can take leave on Monday, June 19, for a four-day holiday.
July 2023
July 1, Saturday
July 2, Sunday
August 2023
August 12, Saturday
August 13, Sunday
August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day
August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)
August 26, Saturday
August 27, Sunday
August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)
August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan
You can get 5 days’ holiday twice by taking both Monday 14th and August 28th off.
September 2023
September 7, Thursday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)
September 9, Saturday
September 10, Sunday
September 16, Saturday
September 17, Sunday
September 19, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)
September 30, Saturday
October 2023
October 1, Sunday
October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti
October 21, Saturday
October 22, Sunday
October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra
November 2023
November 11, Saturday
November 12, Sunday: Diwali
November 13, Monday: Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)
November 25, Saturday
November 26, Sunday
November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2023
December 23, Saturday
December 24, Sunday
December 25, Monday: Christmas
