Here’s the Complete List of Long Weekends in 2023: Pre-plan Your Vacations Now

2023 is just around the corner and it is the perfect time to plan your new year’s calendar by identifying long weekends way ahead of time. If you love to travel and tend to club your weekly offs with holidays to satiate your wanderlust, then you’ve arrived at the perfect place. The upcoming year along with kicking in a new start also brings in a string of series of long weekends, especially in the month of March, April, and August. If properly planned you can easily squeeze in a five to six-day-long vacation to take a break from your mundane life and lift your spirits. Here we have curated the list of long weekends that the upcoming year holds and will help you execute your travel wishlist with less clutter.

December 31, 2022, will be the last weekend of New Year’s Eve before 2023.

Check out the list here:

January 1, Sunday: New Year’s Day

If you take a day off on 30 December 2022 Friday and 2nd January can give you 5 days of weekend offs.

January 14, Saturday: Lohari, Makar Sankranti

January 15, Sunday: Pongal

If you take a leave on 13 (Friday) or 16 January (Monday), you can get 4 days off.

January 26, Thursday: Republic Day

January 28, Saturday

January 29, Sunday

If you take leave on 27th Jan, Friday it can give you one more 4 days off opportunity.

February 2023

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri

February 19, Sunday

February is also giving you 3 days’ holiday if you take a day off on 17 February (Friday).

March 2023

March 8, Wednesday: Holi

March 11, Saturday

March 12, Sunday

This combination will give you 5 days of family gateway by taking March 9th, Thursday and March 10th, Friday off.

April 2023

April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, Friday: Good Friday

April 8, Saturday

April 9, Sunday

To get these six days long holidays, take leaves on 5th April, Wednesday and 6th April, Thursday.

May 2023

May 5, Friday: Buddha Purnima

May 6, Saturday

May 7, Sunday

June 2023

June 17, Saturday

June 18, Sunday

June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (It could be a restricted Holiday)

Take your leaves on June 19, Monday, to extend the holiday for four days.

June 29, Thursday: Bakri Eid

Can take leave on Monday, June 19, for a four-day holiday.

July 2023

July 1, Saturday

July 2, Sunday

August 2023

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)

August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan

You can get 5 days’ holiday twice by taking both Monday 14th and August 28th off.

September 2023

September 7, Thursday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

September 9, Saturday

September 10, Sunday

September 16, Saturday

September 17, Sunday

September 19, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)

September 30, Saturday

October 2023

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, Saturday

October 22, Sunday

October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

November 2023

November 11, Saturday

November 12, Sunday: Diwali

November 13, Monday: Govardhan Puja (Restricted Holiday)

November 25, Saturday

November 26, Sunday

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2023

December 23, Saturday

December 24, Sunday

December 25, Monday: Christmas

