»
1-min read

Here's the Ultimate Guide To Dubai's Traditional Souks

Here's your ultimate guide to exploring the Souk of Dubai.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Here's the Ultimate Guide To Dubai's Traditional Souks
An aerial view of Dubai (Reuters)
A trip to Dubai is incomplete without a shopping spree. Whether you fancy bling of gold or want to bring home some spices or explore the scents of Dubai — souks is the answer.

Lavish gold jewellery, hand-woven fabrics, traditional oud fragrances and cheap knick-knacks - you'll find it all at Dubai's souks.



Gold Souk is a must-see for precious metal traders, couples looking for a statement jewellery piece or visitors hunting for that special memento from their time in Dubai. The wide passageways are alive with tradesmen and artists trained in the craft of designing jewellery.

With top chefs and home cooks looking for their personal picks among the Spice Souk's colourful sacks of spices, herbs, rice and fruits, the market hall is a must-visit for those wanting to explore Dubai's exotic side.

You can get high-quality saffron strands at local prices, taste fresh sun-dried organic dates and stock up on spices, dried fruits, candied nuts and locally-blended teas.



Follow the road up from the Gold and Spice Souks, and you'll find yourself at Perfume Souk on Sikkat Al Khali Street. Dealing in everything scented, from pure perfume to essential oils, incense sticks and the exotic traditional oud, this trading spot has options for all.

Ask for a crash-course in oud — many vendors will be proud to explain the differences in this ancient fragrant resin. Have a personal fragrance created and bottled by experienced perfumers.

Want to buy some textile? Then head to Textile Souk.

A favourite haunt of the city's in-demand tailors and emerging fashion designers, the Souk's vast array of shops are crowded with rolls of fabric, including fine silks, cotton, exotic palm frond weaves and dazzling sari fabrics.

Choose from your favourite materials and pop into one of the surrounding tailors to be measured for a dress, abaya (traditional women's wear), kandoura (traditional menswear) or suit made to your design.
