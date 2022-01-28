Here’s What Athletes Should Include in Their Vegan Diet

As veganism gains popularity around the globe and people begin to ditch dairy products and meats to go green, more benefits of a vegan diet are coming to the fore. From facilitating weight loss, lowering blood sugar levels and even improving kidney function, going vegan has a significant impact on your health.

But many people also argue that a vegan diet still lags behind when it comes to completing the protein intake of an individual. Usually, food like meat, eggs and fish are considered the best source of protein but for vegans, there are not many options to choose from.

But according to experts, the right combination of the limited but protein-rich vegan options can provide you with enough protein for the day. For vegan individuals like athletes and gym-goers who burn excessive calories every day and require more protein, there are certain green options that can fullfill their needs efficiently.

Chickpeas

Broccoli

Spinach

Almond and Peanut Butter

Pumpkin Seeds and Chia seeds

Oats

Green peas

Red Kidney Beans

Black Eyed Beans

Lentils

Al the foods that are listed are not only rich in protein but come with numerous other benefits. For instance, oats have the property of going through slow digestion in the body to give you plenty of energy during intense physical activities. On the other hand, almond and peanut butter provides healthy fat and is advised to be consumed after the workout.

Meanwhile, lentils too have an abundance of protein but besides that, they also have a significant amount of carbs which is essential for day-to-day activities. Being a plant-based source of protein, lentils are also easy to cook and have high fibre content.

Green foods such as beans and legumes are considered rich sources of lysine which helps in rebuilding the muscle tissues, but this nutrient can also be sourced from soybeans. Therefore, once you have switched to a vegan diet, it is better to take nutrients from a combination of sources rather than sticking to one food.

