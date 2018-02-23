GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's What Cindy Crawford Can't leave the House Without

Cindy definitely wouldn't walk out the door without these!

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2018, 7:23 AM IST
Here's What Cindy Crawford Can't leave the House Without
(Representative Image: AP)
Supermodel Cindy Crawford says she does not leave the house without her mascara, lip colour and foundation brush.

Asked which products she couldn't leave home without, Crawford said: "My Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Colour Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour."

She also said to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham, reports femalefirst.com.

The model doesn't want to keep the years of expert advice a secret.

"I never keep good beauty secrets to myself. I love sharing what works for me with other women," she told W magazine.

| Edited by: shifa khan
