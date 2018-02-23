English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Cindy Crawford Can't leave the House Without
Cindy definitely wouldn't walk out the door without these!
(Representative Image: AP)
Supermodel Cindy Crawford says she does not leave the house without her mascara, lip colour and foundation brush.
Asked which products she couldn't leave home without, Crawford said: "My Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Colour Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour."
She also said to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham, reports femalefirst.com.
The model doesn't want to keep the years of expert advice a secret.
"I never keep good beauty secrets to myself. I love sharing what works for me with other women," she told W magazine.
Also Watch
Asked which products she couldn't leave home without, Crawford said: "My Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Colour Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour."
She also said to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham, reports femalefirst.com.
The model doesn't want to keep the years of expert advice a secret.
"I never keep good beauty secrets to myself. I love sharing what works for me with other women," she told W magazine.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street