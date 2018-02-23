Here's What Cindy Crawford Can't leave the House Without

Supermodel Cindy Crawford says she does not leave the house without her mascara, lip colour and foundation brush.Asked which products she couldn't leave home without, Crawford said: "My Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Colour Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour."She also said to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham, reports femalefirst.com.The model doesn't want to keep the years of expert advice a secret."I never keep good beauty secrets to myself. I love sharing what works for me with other women," she told W magazine.