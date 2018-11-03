Here's What Style Divas Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Wore at Zero Trailer Launch

The trio Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are back with another love triangle 'Zero'. Appearing for the official trailer launch held in Mumbai, Katrina and Anushka looked chic and SRK couldn't help but swap style with Katrina during the event.Though Katrina and Anushka's dresses were poles apart, the only thing common between the two leading ladies was they wore sequinned embellished outfit.Styled in Jason Wu Grey's Rose Quartz spaghetti sequinned dress, Katrina layered her chic dress with a Diesel's 'Bad Guy' denim jacket released earlier by Nicki Minaj.The denim was later borrowed by Shah Rukh Khan and he too looked dapper with it.The Jason Wu Grey dress was for a whooping amount of $495 (Rs.32,000)!With a pair of dangles and rings accessories her look perfectly. For her sole, she teamed her ensemble with Aldo.On the other hand, Anushka Sharma donned Temperley London's ray sequin dress from Autumn 2018 collection. Styled by star stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, she completed her look with a pair of Alexandre Birman shoes.She pulled back her hair in a ponytail, highlighting her beautifully subtle makeup.Did the style divas manage to out do the runway models? It is for you to decide.