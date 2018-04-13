Here's What to Expect from Jennifer Lopez's First Beauty Collection

Jennifer Lopez has created 20 different eyeshadows for her upcoming makeup line.The multi-talented singer, actress and dancer recently announced the launch of her debut beauty collection with cosmetics giant Inglot, and the brand has been dropping clues -- via Instagram -- about what fans can expect.The 70-piece collection focuses heavily on color cosmetics for eyes, lips and face, featuring an extensive eyeshadow collection of 20 different colors, and eight lipsticks, the brand has revealed. There will also be four sculpting powders in the series, which launches on April 26.The star has already explained that her collection will include a "Freedom System Palette" that will allow shoppers to create their own unique, custom palettes with their favorite eyeshadow shades. "Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want!" she said in a statement confirming the news of the launch.JLo has also revealed that the collection will span mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadow and bronzers. "The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors," she elaborated."We could not have asked for a better partner than Jennifer," added Grzegorz Inglot, Vice President of US Operations for Inglot. "In addition to having great style, Jennifer is also quite a beauty expert herself. After years of working with the best in the business, she has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous."The star is the latest major celebrity to make her mark on the beauty industry, following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Madonna, amongst others.