Here's What to Expect from Rihanna's Upcoming Lingerie Line
The multitalented singer and entrepreneur took to social media to showcase the first look from her upcoming collection, "Savage X Fenty," in honor of National Lingerie Day. She also revealed to her followers that the series is set to drop on May 11.
Photo: Rihanna/ AP)
Rihanna has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming lingerie line.
The multitalented singer and entrepreneur took to social media to showcase the first look from her upcoming collection, "Savage X Fenty," in honor of National Lingerie Day. She also revealed to her followers that the series is set to drop on May 11.
The superstar can be seen modelling a lacy pink one-piece with a deep neckline and a cut-out design offset by feminine floral embroidery, which suggests that fans can expect a sexy but flirty aesthetic throughout the collection.
The news comes days after RiRi confirmed the launch of her debut intimates line, alongside the news that it will stock bra sizes running from 32A to 44DD and underwear sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Rihanna first sank her teeth into the fashion business back in 2014, when she was unveiled as the Creative Director of sportswear giant Puma, and she hasn't looked back since. Her subsequent "Fenty X Puma" collections have seen huge global success and featured high-profile catwalk shows in Paris and New York, and she has also designed two footwear collections for luxury shoe designer Manolo Blahnik and multiple sock collections for Stance. She set her cap at the beauty industry last year with the launch of her "Fenty Beauty by Rihanna" cosmetics line, which achieved instant cult status and was named one of the "Inventions of the Year" by Time Magazine in 2017.
