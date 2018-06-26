Here's What Women From Delhi-NCR Order Most Online

Online shopping is a continuously growing trend in India and the numbers of both sellers and buyers are increasing daily by whopping percentages. Without anyone's surprise, women are the most active online shoppers for groceries and they are far more likely to seek information, entertainment and advice 'on the go'!Women in Delhi-NCR never want to run short of daily use items like atta, rice, pulses, salt, sugar, cooking oil, spices, and toiletries. The key reason behind ordering these items online is its availability at a lesser price compared to super markets, every day. Grofers has over 400,000 users shopping only from this category, every month.The new mothers of Delhi-NCR are fond of online shopping too! Baby care items are one of the high selling product categories and products like baby soaps, talcum powders, creams, oils and diapers are ordered extensively on the online grocery platform and contribute to a 50 per cent retention on the platform.Love of decorating their homes is an inseparable part of any woman. Women online shoppers of Delhi-NCR love to brighten up their home by ordering drapes, cushion covers, table mats, rugs, carpets and wall-hangings.Women are a key contributor to our customer base and are more likely to be experimentative with their food choices according to the trends we are witnessing at Foodpanda. We are seeing an uptake of international cuisines such as Lebanese, European, Mediterranean, Mexican and others by our women consumers.Ice creams, shakes and smoothies are picking up as a category among women with about 15 per cent increase.Women are as health conscious today as the men who order food online. We witness both men and women are at par when it comes to searching for and ordering healthy bites onthe platform.Women users generally order their dinners earlier than the men. We see around 20 per cent spike in the orders placed by women between 7 and 8.30 pm.* Shoppers from Connaught Place and Greater Kailash region in New Delhi are fond of chocolate. Most of the order are for Choco Mocha Pudding and Chocolate Cakes. No wonder women like chocolate the most!* Shoppers from South Delhi, especially Green Park and Amar Colony region, tend to show their love for new age dessert and seasonal flavors like Banoffee Pies and other cakes like Red Velvet, Tiramisu and others.