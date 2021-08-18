Here's What You do if You Feel Sleepy While Meditating

If we involve Yog and Dhyan in our life to remain healthy and fit, it benefits us a lot. Meditation not only provides peace of mind but also helps in curing many mental and psychological problems. If you are suffering from stress, depression, exhaustion, and unrest, you should practice meditation at least once a day. Sometimes people are unable to practice meditation. In the first place, it is difficult to concentrate in the middle of a busy life. Secondly, when a person tries to meditate, they start feeling sleepy. Hence, you can do a few things to avoid feeling sleepy during meditation.

It is normal for a person to feel sleepy while meditating and to come out of it certain tips should be followed.

Avoid meditating for a long time, you have to train your brain well to let your meditation break and start meditation with small sets of five or 10 minutes.

When you become good at meditating in small slots, your brain will learn to adjust itself in this habit.

Avoid meditating after eating as it can result in making you feel sleepy.

Try to have a feeling of something good happening inside you while you meditate. You can do breathing exercises to focus your mind.

To stay active, you can play light music. Always meditate in an open area because the cool air flowing around you and the natural sound keep your mind alert and you feel better.

Meditation is always advisable but in times like these when everyone is alarmed due to covid, it becomes even more important for people to keep their minds in peace.

