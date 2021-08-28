Here's What You Do If you Want to Keep Your Hair Healthy And Shiny

Everyone wishes for long, healthy and shining hair, but that doesn’t happen until you care for it. And to manage and maintain the quality of hair, our mothers and grandmothers have always suggested that oiling them properly is an extremely important part of the routine. However, there are certain dos and don’ts that one needs to follow to reap all the benefits of hair oil.

Avoid combing your hair right after applying oil:

After a good massage, your hair becomes relaxed and fragile. Hence, it’s best to avoid combing right after oiling your hair as it will lead to hair fall and breakage.

Don’t let the oil sit for hours at ends:

Since childhood, we have been taught to oil our hair at night and wash it the next day. However, letting it sit for too long has a downside on your hair. When you keep the oil in your hair for more than two to three hours, it catches the dirt and mixes with your scalp’s natural oil.

Don’t apply more and more:

A generous amount of oil is enough for your hair. There’s no need to apply more and more, just message evenly what you already have to cover every strand.

Don’t tie up your hair after oiling:

Never tie your hair in a tight bun or pony after oiling your hair. Your hair becomes delicate after oiling. So, tying it up in a tight bun or ponytail can cause breakage, hair fall, and split ends. So avoid tying up your hair tightly.

Don’t use other products after oiling:

After using hair oil, it’s important to stick to it and avoid layering your hair with any other hair product. Most of the hair products are chemical-infused and they tend to ruin the texture and quality of your strands. Moreover, it makes them rough, dry, and lacklustre.

