Here's What You Need to Do to Keep Mosquitoes and Malaria at Bay

From antimalarial tablets to screening of windows, here are some simple steps as precautions and preventive measures against Malaria.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Image used for representation purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Delhi has reported four new cases of malaria this month, according to a report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SMDC), which was released on Monday. Two cases each of dengue and chikungunya have been reported.

The newest report raises the number of malaria cases in Delhi to 13.

With the addition in dengue and chikungunya cases, the total number of dengue cases has risen to 13 while the number of chikungunya cases have gone up to seven.

Here are simple steps as precautions and preventive measures of Malaria, according to the NHS.

Preventing Mosquito Bites

Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. While you might not completely prevent getting a mosquito bite, try to have a proper screening of windows and doors at your homes. Use mosquito-net and repellent creams if you are not sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Try to be extra careful during the evening and nights.

Antimalarial Tablets

While there is no vaccine for malaria, you should take antimalarial medication to reduce the chances of getting affected by malaria. Consult your nearby pharmacist about the right medication. Also, make sure you follow the correct instructions regarding the medicine intake.

Get Immediate Medical Advice

If you have the slightest indication of having malaria, or if there are symptoms that are creating doubt about it, consult a physician straight away. Symptoms like rotational fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue, take medical advice on the treatment, as it can get worse quickly.

