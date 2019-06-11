English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What You Need to Do to Keep Mosquitoes and Malaria at Bay
From antimalarial tablets to screening of windows, here are some simple steps as precautions and preventive measures against Malaria.
Image used for representation purpose. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Delhi has reported four new cases of malaria this month, according to a report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SMDC), which was released on Monday. Two cases each of dengue and chikungunya have been reported.
The newest report raises the number of malaria cases in Delhi to 13.
With the addition in dengue and chikungunya cases, the total number of dengue cases has risen to 13 while the number of chikungunya cases have gone up to seven.
Here are simple steps as precautions and preventive measures of Malaria, according to the NHS.
Preventing Mosquito Bites
Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. While you might not completely prevent getting a mosquito bite, try to have a proper screening of windows and doors at your homes. Use mosquito-net and repellent creams if you are not sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Try to be extra careful during the evening and nights.
Antimalarial Tablets
While there is no vaccine for malaria, you should take antimalarial medication to reduce the chances of getting affected by malaria. Consult your nearby pharmacist about the right medication. Also, make sure you follow the correct instructions regarding the medicine intake.
Get Immediate Medical Advice
If you have the slightest indication of having malaria, or if there are symptoms that are creating doubt about it, consult a physician straight away. Symptoms like rotational fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue, take medical advice on the treatment, as it can get worse quickly.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
The newest report raises the number of malaria cases in Delhi to 13.
With the addition in dengue and chikungunya cases, the total number of dengue cases has risen to 13 while the number of chikungunya cases have gone up to seven.
Here are simple steps as precautions and preventive measures of Malaria, according to the NHS.
Preventing Mosquito Bites
Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. While you might not completely prevent getting a mosquito bite, try to have a proper screening of windows and doors at your homes. Use mosquito-net and repellent creams if you are not sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Try to be extra careful during the evening and nights.
Antimalarial Tablets
While there is no vaccine for malaria, you should take antimalarial medication to reduce the chances of getting affected by malaria. Consult your nearby pharmacist about the right medication. Also, make sure you follow the correct instructions regarding the medicine intake.
Get Immediate Medical Advice
If you have the slightest indication of having malaria, or if there are symptoms that are creating doubt about it, consult a physician straight away. Symptoms like rotational fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue, take medical advice on the treatment, as it can get worse quickly.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
- Car Sales Down by Massive 26 Per Cent in May 2019, Passenger vehicle Sales Drop 20 Per Cent
- NASA Installs Webcam to Give Live Feed of making of Mars 2020 Rover to Viewers
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results