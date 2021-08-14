Here's Why a Cup Ginger Tea is Something You Just Can't Afford to Miss

Ginger tea is prepared by boiling dried or fresh ginger root in water for a few minutes, allowing its oil to mix into the hot water before drinking. The tea has a little spicy taste. Ginger tea can be made by just grating a fresh piece of ginger into a mug or glass, or you can buy it as dried, loose pieces or in teabags.

Discover the plenty of benefits of ginger tea here:

1) Good for digestion: Ginger tea has the capacity to soothe digestive issues, and in particular for helping ease heartburn and nausea. Drinking a cup of ginger tea can help strengthen your digestive system. A study shows that tea may be just as effective as some medications.

2) Reduces the risk of kidney damage: Consuming ginger tea on a daily basis may help reduce the risk of kidney damage. It can even manage the effects of diabetes. The pungent root contains zinc that helps in the secretion of insulin.

3) May help control blood pressure: In a 2017 study, it was found that people who consume ginger on a daily basis had a lower risk of hypertension. So, it may be helpful to drink ginger tea if you suffer from high blood pressure.

4) May aid weight loss: Ginger tea or water regulates the blood sugar level and controls the urge to eat. The tea improves the metabolism and fat absorbing ability which helps in weight loss.

5) Fights headaches and migraines: There’s been a good amount of research into ginger and its pain-relieving effects. And it shows that ginger tea may benefit people struggling with headaches and migraines. Drinking ginger tea regularly, therefore, may also help prevent both problems.

6) High in Antioxidant: Ginger is loaded with antioxidants and has been proved to have effects on tumour cells. Drinking ginger tea regularly may help in preventing pancreatic and colon cancer.

