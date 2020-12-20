Here’s Why a High-protein Diet is Harmful

Protein is needed to build our bodies and repair damage. Intake of proteins also positively affects the satiety centre in the hypothalamus region of the brain, creating a sense of fullness. Our food intake gets reduced and we lose weight temporarily. Those who train with weights are asked to consume protein in amounts that exceed the recommended daily intake. Such dietary practises might be harmful in the long run.

Bone disorders

A 2013 study conducted by Ioannis Delimaris, as published by NCBI, probed the potential health risks associated with high protein, particularly meat as well as nutritional supplements. High protein diets generated more acid in the body, lead to an excessive loss of calcium and affected our bones. It was also found that consumption of vegetable protein can reduce bone loss and the risk of fractures, associated with red meat consumption.

Heart ailments

Higher animal protein intake can raise the possibility of coronary heart disease (CHD). Consumption of other protein sources, however, such as fish, poultry, low-fat dairy product and nuts, is not known to cause CHD, as noted in this study.

Kidney problems

Many studies have found correlations between high protein diet and increased risk of kidney stone formation. Uric acid levels rise with increased animal protein consumption and may encourage the formation of kidney stones, as noted in a Harvard Health article. Those who suffer from reduced kidney function are kept on a low protein, plant-based diet to prevent complete kidney failure.

Cancer risks

Various studies have found that consumption of red meat raises the risk of colorectal cancers, particularly in men. As per this study, the risk is higher for those consuming processed meat.

From the above studies, it appears that high protein diets may offer short-term benefits in the form of muscle building and hunger control. In the long run, however, the risks of developing several life-threatening diseases become likely.