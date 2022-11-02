Here’s Why Almond is a Wonder Food for Your Health

Almonds, one of the most prized ingredients used in bread in ancient Egypt, offer innumerable health benefits. Not only are they good for your health but also thought to bring good fortune in Roman or Swedish Christmas customs.

We eat almonds for nutrition and to sharpen our minds. After soaking, almonds become soft and delicious. However, we often remove the skin of soaked almonds before eating. Thus, unpeeled almonds benefit your health and you must make them a part of your diet. If you want to eat them with peel, but you do not like the taste of almonds without soaking them, then you can roast them before consuming them.

Let us take a look at the health benefits of almonds:

Source of high fibre:

According to reports, due to the polyphenols in the peel of almonds, the amount of fibre in it is high. Fibre is beneficial for your digestive system.

Beneficial for heart health:

Consuming almond peel lowers your bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol, which helps improve your heart health.

Improves brain functioning

Eating soaked almonds sharpens your memory and mind.

Troubleshooting constipation

Due to the high fibre content in the peel, it helps in your digestion; it also makes the stool soft, due to which conditions like constipation can be relieved.

