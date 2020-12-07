Here's Why Arpita Khan is Smashing Plates in Viral Video from Dubai Restaurant

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was seen breaking plates into smithereens at a Dubai restaurant and the video has become an online sensation. However, the reason behind Arpita smashing plates was not her fit of rage but a local custom.

According to the Greeks, smashing plates is believed to ward off evil spirits. There are many traditional Greek restaurants around the world that practice the 'plate smashing' feature for their customers. Thus, Arpita smashed the plates to honour the ancient Greek tradition and experience the restaurant was offering.

The video doing the rounds online shows Arpita happily and unapologetically breaking plates. She is seen moving to a new batch with a friend and the two are all smiles while performing the activity. The ladies are later joined by more women as they continue with smashing plates on the floor. Arpita with her friends gather around simultaneously and start dancing to music.

Arpita seems to thoroughly enjoy herself while being a part of the tradition. Dressed in a black outfit, Arpita can't stop giggling while doing the fun stunt.

Arpita marked six years of togetherness with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. The two celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, last month. Arpita shared a love-filled post on Instagram and captioned it as, “From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE.️ For the first time we are not celebrating together but I am so happy you’re doing what you love doing best (sic).”

Aayush replied under the post, saying, “Love you baby.. happy anniversary”