Here's Why Bajra Should Be a Part of Your Daily Diet

Bajra is the powerhouse of nutritional values and fits the bill perfectly for a healthy food option. It is categorised as millets and is perfect for consumption by people of all age groups. Bajra, also called pearl millet, is easy to digest as well. There are several other nutritional benefits of Bajra and it should be made a part of your regular diet.

1. Improves digestion

Bajra contains a lot of dietary fibre. Fibre is one of the most vital nutrients for improving gut health. It also helps in improving bowel function. Bajra can help avoid other complications like constipation, diarrhea, indigestion and other issues as well.

2. Healthy Skin

Bajra is a storehouse for micronutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin B3, B6 and B9. These micronutrients can help in keeping skin, hair and nails healthy. Still, concrete scientific proofs are required for establishing that consuming Bajra can improve skin health.

3. Useful for muscle mass

Bajra is a rich source of high quality plant proteins, which are packed with necessary amino acids. Due to this reason, Bajra can help in building and maintaining muscle mass. Bajra can also be useful for people who are suffering from protein deficiency, malnutrition and muscle loss.

4. Improves Immunity

Certain antioxidants are also found in Bajra, which can boost immunity. It contains flavonoids which strengthen the immune system. These immunity boosting properties of Bajra help in preventing common infections like cold and flu.

5. Prevents Gluten sensitivity

There is no addition of grains and other flours in Bajra and products related to it. This will make sure that Bajra products are Gluten free and also safe for consumption. Gluten sensitivity is a kind of disorder in which body reacts negatively to consuming gluten. Symptoms seen in celiac disease are also seen in Gluten sensitivity.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

