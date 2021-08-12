Here's Why Captain Vikram Batra’s Biopic Starring Sidharth Malhotra Is Called Shershaah?

Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video today. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays the character of Captain Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. Captain Batra was given the nation’s highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his outstanding courage, steadfast resolve, leadership, and supreme sacrifice. But did you know why the biopic is named Shershaah?

Captain Vikram Batra started to prepare for Combined Defense Services (CDS) examination after completing his Bachelor’s degree in 1995. He cleared CDS examination in 1996 and joined the Indian Military Academy where he was commissioned as a lieutenant. He was selected to join the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in the Jessore Company of Manekshaw Battalion in 1996, and was commissioned into 13 JAK Rifles.

He was later promoted to the rank of Captain during the Kargil War of 1999. From the sub-sectors of Drass and Batalik, Captain Vikram Batra’s Delta Company were ordered to recapture one of the most arduous and crucial peaks, peak 5140 on June 19.

He was nicknamed Sher Shah. Captain Batra along with his Delta Company decided to attack the enemy by surprise from the rear.

Days before his death, Captain Barta had spoken about the threat he got from one Pakistani soldier who intercepted his radio communication and had said: “Shershaah, you have come? Don’t try to come up… And that was a time they gave us a challenge, and my guys, they went wild that how dare a Pakistani troop challenge us?"

At a height of 17,000 feet, Captain Batra and his men planned to approach the hill from the rear, so as to take his enemies by surprise. They ascended the rocky cliff but as they neared the top, the Pakistani defenders pinned them on the face of the cliff with machine gunfire.

Captain Vikram Batra alone killed three soldiers in close combat and despite being badly injured during the exchange; he regrouped his men and continued the mission.

Despite being seriously injured, he inspired his team to fulfil their mission. The point 5140 was captured at 3:30 am on June 20, 1999. He was given the nation’s highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his outstanding courage, steadfast resolve, leadership, and supreme sacrifice.

