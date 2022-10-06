Here’s Why Drinking Tea or Coffee on an Empty Stomach Can be Harmful

Starting your day with a hot cup of tea or coffee and make or break your day. But, do you know that these hot drinks that many seek for comfort can actually turn out to be harmful? It has now become a common practice to consume tea and coffee in the morning and many believe that it boosts one’s energy levels. However, experts don’t seem to agree with the common perception. Health experts warn that having tea or coffee in an empty stomach could have an adverse impact on your health.

Why tea or coffee shouldn’t be consumed on an empty stomach?

Consuming tea or coffee in an empty stomach triggers stomach acids and it could upset your tummy, according to nutritionists. This also impacts your digestion process. Having tea or coffee first thing in the morning also could push the bacteria in the mouth to the stomach, which could lead to stomach infection.

According to the Indian Express , Dr Garima Goyal, a Ludhiana based dietician, explains that it is the PH values of tea and coffee that can put one at risk of acidity.

“The PH values of tea and coffee are 4 and 5 respectively, due to which they can cause acidity,” Dr Goyal was quoted as saying.

What can replace tea or coffee?

The health experts suggest a glass of water at room temperature to be consumed first thing in the morning in an empty stomach. This helps to reduce acid production in the stomach. Regularly taking a glass of water in the morning helps in the long run and even could reduce the risk of ulcer or heartburn. A glass of water taken in an empty stomach helps the body to remain hydrated which could reduce the possibilities of acidity and heartburn. Taking a glass of water in the morning also improves bowel movement and helps in preventing constipation.

