Here's Why Fruits Should Not be Eaten with Meals, Ayurvedic Experts Explain

Fruits are considered an important component of a healthy diet as they reduce the risk of some chronic diseases. From fruit salads to custards, we try to include them in our diet in some way or the other. However, it is not a healthy practice, according to Ayurvedic experts. They advise people to avoid having fruits with their meal and after having food as it can lead to the formation of toxins in the body which are considered poisonous to humans. Ayurvedic experts advise people to eat fruits alone and avoid them with or after meals.

According to Ayurveda experts, fresh fruits are easier to digest than other foods. However, the fruits can produce toxins when they stay in stomach for a longer time than required.

Explained the reason behind why having fruits should be avoided with meals and after having foods, Dr Dixa Bhavsar said fresh fruits are considered light and easy to digest in comparison to other foods.

“When it is eaten with (or after) heavier foods, it stays in the stomach for as long as the heaviest food takes to digest. As a result, it generally stays in the stomach for too long, is “overcooked” by our digestive juices, and begins to ferment (think a bucket of ripe fruit sitting in the sun),” she told Hindustan Times.

She said that fermentation leads to the creation of toxins that result in digestive troubles. According to her, the fermented mess in Ayurveda is referred to as “Ama” which basically is improperly digested food toxins.

Dr Bhavsar explained that these toxins accumulate in the digestive tract and hence affect digestion and lead to indigestion, food sensitivities, and gut inflammation.

