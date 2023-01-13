Here’s Why Fully Vaccinated People are Still At Risk of Covid-19 Infection

Infections of the evolving variants of Covid-19 have been reported even in people who had taken all the dosage of vaccination including the booster shots. Like any vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines do not offer 100 per cent immunity against the infection. Hence, reinfection or breakthrough infection is a possible danger in Covid-19 as well.

However, the symptoms of the infection have been reported to be milder. Hence, it becomes important to take all the possible precautions and be aware of what may be an early indication of the infection.

Common Symptoms of Covid-19 Vaccinated People

Runny nose: Runny nose is one of the common symptoms experienced by patients.

Sore throat: A pain-like sensation is observed in the first week of contracting the virus, which can also lead up to difficulty in swallowing food.

Nasal blockage: Nasal blockage seemingly occurs due to the swelling of the blood vessels due to the COVID-19 virus.

Besides these three common symptoms, the doctor suggests, people also come in with fever, fatigue, headache, and body pain. However, there are only a few who suffer from difficulty breathing.

Why do people contract Covid even after being vaccinated?

A report by Hopkins Medicine suggests that the re-occurrence of the virus is happening frequently due to its delta variants. Though all three vaccination is good at protecting against Covid-19, they aren’t 100% effective in preventing the infection.

How common it is to contract Covid after getting vaccinated?

If a study by Washington State is to be believed, then 1 in every 5000 can experience a breakthrough infection. The state reportedly studied the data of over 4 million fully vaccinated people between the time frame of January 17 and August 21, 2021. However, the previous data has changed, and more recently it is suggested that 1 in every 100 people can experience a breakthrough infection.

Who is more likely to get a breakthrough Covid-19 infection?

While the study suggests even healthy people who are fully vaccinated can get Covid, the risk factor increases for those with weakened immune systems. This occurs in patients who are suffering from HIV, cancer, or undergoing chemotherapy.

