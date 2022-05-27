Here’s Why Global Influencer Masoom Minawala’s Cannes 2022 Wardrobe is an Inspiration

Representing India ‘Country of Honour’ on a global platform such as the Cannes Film Festival for three consecutive years, Masoom Minawala’s fashion game was on point this year too.

From acing Valentino from head to toe to celebrating Indian craftsmanship in Amit Aggarwal’s creation, Masoom eclectic and effervescent looks were styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Elated to have walked the red carpet for various brands wearing ensembles that celebrated her personality, when asked which was her favourite look, Masoom Minawala says, “I loved all my ensembles, there was a lot of thought that went into curating them. But if I had one outfit, it would have to be the pink Yousef Akbar gown that I wore for the red carpet. I absolutely loved the glammed-minimalist statement that it made with its train.”

Stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with silhouettes and hues, Masoom’s journey at Cannes is an inspiration for every aspiring content creator/influencer in India. Here’s a look at some of her best looks from Cannes that made a stylish impact.

Season of Pink

Masoom expressed her love for the colour pink in not one but two ensembles on Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival. Her first look at the film festival featured a Maison Valentino energetic pink ensemble paired with matching squared-toe, platform pumps. She further experimented with the colour in a voluminous Yousef Akbar gown, which she wore for the red carpet L’Oreal Paris. The vibrant gown was made from taffeta polyester and featured a long train adding a hint of drama to her overall look.

Celebrating India

Masoom has always encouraged and supported Indian designers on the global platform. This year too, she dressed head to toe in Indian creations. To celebrate the opening of the Indian pavilion at Cannes, Masoom wore a hand embroidered cape sleeve blouse in bugle beads, pearls and yarns and paired it with a draped chiffon skirt. The ensemble was designed by celebrated Indian designer Amit Aggarwal. This mint-coloured top was made using delicate coral flower lace and featured glass and ceramic bead detailing and was gently structured with metallic polymer.

Flower Power

With a spring in her step, Masoom’s Sophie Couture gown looked straight out of a fairy tale. The corset style voluminous gown featured an array of multi-coloured flowers. The heavily embroidered flowers on tulle gave a summery vibe to her overall red-carpet look.

Influencing Style

Masoom donned a Saiid Kobeisy jet black tulle straight beaded dress for the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA). A winning gown for a winning moment, the outfit featured a wide slit and geometric shaped bust paired with a side dramatic ruffle padded with several layers of black tulle. She completed the look with a bejewelled croissant clutch designed by Judith Leiber.

