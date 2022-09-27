Here’s Why Good Sleep Is Key To Weight Loss

This may sound unreal, but sleep is the key to weight loss. Getting the right amount of sleep can resolve the majority of issues in the efforts for weight loss. Not convinced? Read on to know why we are saying this. Adults in the age group 18 to 60 should strive for at least 7 hours of sleep per night in order to enhance health and well-being. Depriving yourself of sleep triggers a cortisol spike, the stress hormone, which sends your body signals to conserve energy to facilitate your waking hours. In other words, it makes your body susceptible to holding on to fat.

According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, not obtaining an adequate amount of sleep leads to soaring risks of metabolic disorders, weight gain and obesity. Furthermore, it spikes the desire to consume foods that are high in calories and carbohydrates which are associated with weight gain.

Other problems of sleep deprivation and ways with which sleeping enough can help one in losing weight:

Aids in moderating one’s appetite:

According to the National Library of Medicine, people who deprive themselves of sleep are likely to have an increased appetite as well as a higher calorie intake. Hence, sleeping well can moderate their appetite, which is crucial for weight loss.

Prevents late-night snacking:

Studies show that staying up longer creates a window of time for snacking, which further contributes to weight gain. Hence by sleeping on time, late-night snacking can be prevented.

Improves metabolism:

Getting an adequate amount of sleep improves the metabolism which gets affected as a result of sleep deprivation. It improves the resting metabolic rate (RMR), which is the number of calories that our body is capable of burning when it is at rest.

