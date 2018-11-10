English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Grief is Bad for The Heart
Recently widowed people are more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, that may lead to increased levels of inflammation in the body.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Istock.com)
Loading...
Sleep disturbance among people grieving the recent loss of a spouse may put them at increased risk for cardiovascular illness and death, a study has warned.
Recently widowed people are more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, that may lead to increased levels of inflammation in the body.
Higher levels of inflammation may in turn increase risk for heart diseases, showed the findings published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine.
The study found that the link between sleep disturbances and inflammation was two to three times higher for the bereaved spouses.
"The death of a spouse is an acutely stressful event and they have to adapt to living without the support of the spouse," said Diana Chirinos from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, US.
"Add sleep disturbance to their already stressful situation and you double the stressor. As a result, their immune system is more overactivated," Chirinos said.
The study included 101 people with an average age of 67. Half were bereaved (identified through obituaries), and the rest were included in a control group.
The researchers compared the self-reported sleep habits of recently widowed people to the control group. Both the groups had sleep disturbances.
The researchers found that the link between sleep disturbances and inflammation was two to three times higher for the bereaved spouses.
Inflammation was measured by the level of proinflammatory cytokines, which are designed to be short-term fighters of disease but are linked to long-term risk for health problems including cardiovascular disease.
Bereaved individuals are more susceptible to the negative health effects of poor sleep, the study said.
Recently widowed people are more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances, such as insomnia, that may lead to increased levels of inflammation in the body.
Higher levels of inflammation may in turn increase risk for heart diseases, showed the findings published in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine.
The study found that the link between sleep disturbances and inflammation was two to three times higher for the bereaved spouses.
"The death of a spouse is an acutely stressful event and they have to adapt to living without the support of the spouse," said Diana Chirinos from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, US.
"Add sleep disturbance to their already stressful situation and you double the stressor. As a result, their immune system is more overactivated," Chirinos said.
The study included 101 people with an average age of 67. Half were bereaved (identified through obituaries), and the rest were included in a control group.
The researchers compared the self-reported sleep habits of recently widowed people to the control group. Both the groups had sleep disturbances.
The researchers found that the link between sleep disturbances and inflammation was two to three times higher for the bereaved spouses.
Inflammation was measured by the level of proinflammatory cytokines, which are designed to be short-term fighters of disease but are linked to long-term risk for health problems including cardiovascular disease.
Bereaved individuals are more susceptible to the negative health effects of poor sleep, the study said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Wonder Woman 1984: Robin Wright Reveals How She Will Return to the DC Film
- Is Deepika Padukone Wearing Clothes Designed by Sabyasachi on her Wedding Day?
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...