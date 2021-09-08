Here’s Why Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple Attracts Celebrities, Foreign Devotees

There are a number of famous temples of Lord Ganesh but the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has a special place in the devotee’s hearts. The idol of Khajrana Ganesh is self-manifested. People come to this temple from all over the world and pray before the lord to grant all their wishes.

The reputation of this temple can be guessed by the fact that everyone including film actors, sports stars and politicians reach the temple to get the lord Ganesh’s blessings. It is believed that any devotee coming here with a wish does not go back disappointed. The belief is so strong that even devotees from foreign countries send their wishes to be filled by Lord Ganesh.

This temple was constructed in 1735 by the queen of Holkar Linage Ahilyabai Holkar. About the ancient ‘Siddhivinayak’ idol in the temple, it is said that it first came in the dream of a local priest Mangal Bhatt. He gave this information in the Holkar Darbar. After knowing this queen Ahilyabai ordered digging at the place as told by the priest and they found the Ganesh idol in the form of Siddhivinayak. When people tried to move the idol to establish it, it did not move. Then priest Mangal was called once again and when he touched and tried to lift the idol it moved easily. Knowing this, the queen gave the complete responsibility of the temple to the Bhatt family.

The devotees who want their wish to be fulfilled by Lord Ganesh, express their wish before the idol and draw a reverse ‘Swastik’ on the wall in the backside of the temple. When their wish gets fulfilled, they come and draw a proper ‘Swastik’.

As per the priest of the temple, a couple had a baby after 37 years due to the blessings of Lord Siddhivinayak. Celebrities including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Kartik and Ekta Kapoor among others have visited the temple. There is an online facility for devotees living far away to get a glimpse of the idol. As per the head priest Ashok Bhatt, the idol’s Arti reaches the devotees through social media sites like YouTube and Facebook at 8:30am and 8:00pm every day.

This online platform helped during Covid lock down as well. People who visit Khajrana Ganesh temple find 33 big and small temples in the premises which include Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva and other deities.

