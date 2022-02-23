Here’s Why It Is Important To Take Vitamin D During Pregnancy

Women need various kinds of vitamins, nutrients and minerals to remain fit during pregnancy. Women often consume enough vitamins A and C but ignore vitamin D. However, Vitamin D is as important as any other nutrient and minerals for pregnant women. Vitamin D helps in maintaining the balance between phosphorus and calcium in blood. It also helps the body to absorb calcium better and it results in maintaining healthy bones. Vitamin D also controls sugar level in blood.

The women, who want to remain healthy in pregnancy, should avoid vitamin D deficiency in the body because it also boosts immunity.

Deficiency of vitamin D weakens the bones or causes pain in them. It can also lead to the baby having weak bones. Vitamin D deficiency can also affect the newborn’s weight. Pregnant women can have blood pressure issues. Things like not sitting in sunlight, less going out, skin pigmentation, using more sunscreen can also lead to vitamin D deficiency.

Pregnant women with vitamin D deficiency may have increased risk of pre-eclampsia, bacterial vaginosis, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, preterm labour or abnormal development of the fetus.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy include constant pain in the bones and muscle, tiredness, weakness, mood swings and irritability.

Vitamin D benefits during pregnancy include immunity boosting, strengthens bones, muscles, teeth. Consuming vitamin D rich food items reduces the risk of diabetes. It also reduces the risk of high blood pressure and ensures right development of the fetus.

Though sunlight is a natural and commonly known source of vitamin D, food items like milk, curd, cottage cheese, fatty fish and orange juice are rich in Vitamin D.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

