GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Here's Why Kangana Ranaut Admires Neeta Lulla

Kangana said: "I'm very excited that one of my favourite designers is launching her store in the capital."

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's Why Kangana Ranaut Admires Neeta Lulla
(Photo: Neeta Lulla and Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she admires ace designer Neeta Lulla for effortlessly fusing contemporary ans traditional fashion.

"The one thing I truly admire about Neeta is how effortlessly she fuses contemporary and traditional, giving the wearer the best of both the worlds," Kangana said in a statement to IANS.

Lulla, best known for her bridal couture, is currently styling for Kangana-starrer "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". The actress will be inaugurating the designer's store here on April 9.

Kangana said: "I'm very excited that one of my favourite designers is launching her store in the capital."

With an online presence and a flagship store in Mumbai, Lulla's brand is all set to make its presence felt in New Delhi with a brand new store.

"The brick-and-mortar retail space is something that has always excited me but films have kept me busy over the years. The New Delhi store is our first venture into this growing market and we are optimistic that it will play a key role in the long-term growth of the brand.

"We are looking forward to adding more stores over the next five years in different cities," said Lulla.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail

Recommended For You