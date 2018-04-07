English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Kangana Ranaut Admires Neeta Lulla
Kangana said: "I'm very excited that one of my favourite designers is launching her store in the capital."
(Photo: Neeta Lulla and Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she admires ace designer Neeta Lulla for effortlessly fusing contemporary ans traditional fashion.
"The one thing I truly admire about Neeta is how effortlessly she fuses contemporary and traditional, giving the wearer the best of both the worlds," Kangana said in a statement to IANS.
Lulla, best known for her bridal couture, is currently styling for Kangana-starrer "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". The actress will be inaugurating the designer's store here on April 9.
Kangana said: "I'm very excited that one of my favourite designers is launching her store in the capital."
With an online presence and a flagship store in Mumbai, Lulla's brand is all set to make its presence felt in New Delhi with a brand new store.
"The brick-and-mortar retail space is something that has always excited me but films have kept me busy over the years. The New Delhi store is our first venture into this growing market and we are optimistic that it will play a key role in the long-term growth of the brand.
"We are looking forward to adding more stores over the next five years in different cities," said Lulla.
Also Watch
"The one thing I truly admire about Neeta is how effortlessly she fuses contemporary and traditional, giving the wearer the best of both the worlds," Kangana said in a statement to IANS.
Lulla, best known for her bridal couture, is currently styling for Kangana-starrer "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". The actress will be inaugurating the designer's store here on April 9.
Kangana said: "I'm very excited that one of my favourite designers is launching her store in the capital."
With an online presence and a flagship store in Mumbai, Lulla's brand is all set to make its presence felt in New Delhi with a brand new store.
"The brick-and-mortar retail space is something that has always excited me but films have kept me busy over the years. The New Delhi store is our first venture into this growing market and we are optimistic that it will play a key role in the long-term growth of the brand.
"We are looking forward to adding more stores over the next five years in different cities," said Lulla.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|15
|11
|16
|42
|2
|England
|12
|9
|3
|24
|4
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|5
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma: Hitman At Wankhede Against Chennai Super Kings
- HP Unveils ZBook Studio x360 as 'World's Most Powerful Convertible PC'
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation