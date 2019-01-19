Here's Why Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid are Obsessing Over these Puffer Jackets

The biggest and the most bizarre trend of the year has arrived - The Super Puff jackets. Who better than the trendsetters, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid, to flaunt the 'Super Puff' jackets first.With temperature dropping round the world, the trendsetters have taken on the freezing climate with the ultimate winter wear jacket, Super Puff.This oversized winter wear, looks like a prodigy of a bean bag and a jacket and mind you it is an abode in its own making it super cosy.Celebrities have been spotted wearing this phenomenal winter wear more than twice which means this fashion fad is here to stay till the season lasts.Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a Moncler puffer jacket paired with loose denims and bright mustard yellow heels to go with. She looked nothing less than a boss lady.On it's official shopping site, Aritzia describes the hood to be, "Engineered to deliver warmth to -30°C/-22°F, the Super Puff will keep you super warm where it counts. Designed with maximalist proportions, this version is made from an innovative Japanese ripstop fabric that's water repellent. Additionally, it contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down."No wonder Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts don't just flaunt for it's style factor but also it's innovative technique to keep one warm.Aritzia Offical WebsiteElleAfter global brands like Sacai, Maison Margiela and Balenciaga had their models walk the runway in these oversized super cosy puffs, Aritzia International decided to make Kendall Jenner the face of Super Puff and there after theere was no stopping this trend from hitting the streets.Be it velvet or mettalic silver; dazzling gold or leather, these jackets are elevated into various tones and shades of the rainbow and they aren't your Plain Jane jackets for sure.No wonder, Gigi and Rihanna are stepping out wearing different colors of this over-sized jacket and they are carrying it like a pro.Even Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Kiernan Shipka shared her Super Puff on her Instagram page looking super chic.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.