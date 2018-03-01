Here's Why Kim Kardashian Will Never Try Vampire Facial Again

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said to her fans the one treatment she wishes she'd never had is the vampire facial.The 37-year-old shared how she "massively" regrets injecting her face with her own blood as part of vampire facial, reports mirror.co.uk.Speaking on her application, Kim described the infamous procedure as "the most painful thing ever". "Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn't use numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested," she said. The beauty technique involves drawing blood from your arm before a sample is spun in a machine to remove platelets.Kim was heard wailing in pain as she underwent the procedure on her reality show, while her best friend Jonathan Cheban watched on."It was really rough and painful for me. I couldn't tell anyone about the pregnancy either, but I pulled Jonathan aside and told him. My show was also filming the treatment, so I felt I couldn't chicken out. It was honestly the most painful thing ever!" she said.Kim then said that her elder sister Kourtney was a "huge fan" however and had undergone the controversial treatment herself after Kim.