English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
There is some science to it.
File photo: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding ceremony. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Do you know why people tilt their head to the right rather than to the left when kissing or hugging? There is some science to it.
According to the researchers, when touching others in a social context, for example kissing or hugging, people often have a lateral preference.
The team headed by Associate Professor Sebastian Ocklenburg and Julian Packheiser from the Department of Biopsychology from Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany said the handedness does play a role but so does the emotional context.
"In general, the population at large has a preference of tilting the head to the right when kissing, to initiate a hug with the right hand, and to cradle a baby in the left arm," elaborated Packheiser.
"With regard to kissing and hugging, the assumption is that people have a dominant hand which they use to initiate the motion. According to the theory, the dominant hand is kept unoccupied when cradling a child so that it can be used to perform other tasks," Packheiser noted.
The researchers explained that the left shift in emotional -- as opposed to neutral -- situations by speculating that emotions are primarily processed in the right brain hemisphere, which is responsible for movements of the left side of the body.
"There is ample evidence of interaction and interconnection of motor networks and emotional networks in the brain," Ocklenburg noted.
The theory of right-hemispheric processing of emotions is backed by behavioural data from studies on social touch as well as by results gained in imaging and neurophysiological studies.
"As social touches are often associated with a hand motion, it is an obvious assumption to make that the handedness affects lateral preferences," said Ocklenburg.
In their review article, the researchers have listed numerous studies that substantiate the influence of handedness. However, that alone cannot explain the lateral preferences; the emotional context, too, is relevant.
"In emotional situations, the lateral preference shifts to the right. It doesn't matter if the emotions are positive or negative," described Packheiser in a review article published in the journal Neuroscience und Biobehavioral Reviews.
As far as the preference is concerned, it is irrelevant if two people hug because they are happy to see each other, or because one is comforting the other.
According to the researchers, when touching others in a social context, for example kissing or hugging, people often have a lateral preference.
The team headed by Associate Professor Sebastian Ocklenburg and Julian Packheiser from the Department of Biopsychology from Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany said the handedness does play a role but so does the emotional context.
"In general, the population at large has a preference of tilting the head to the right when kissing, to initiate a hug with the right hand, and to cradle a baby in the left arm," elaborated Packheiser.
"With regard to kissing and hugging, the assumption is that people have a dominant hand which they use to initiate the motion. According to the theory, the dominant hand is kept unoccupied when cradling a child so that it can be used to perform other tasks," Packheiser noted.
The researchers explained that the left shift in emotional -- as opposed to neutral -- situations by speculating that emotions are primarily processed in the right brain hemisphere, which is responsible for movements of the left side of the body.
"There is ample evidence of interaction and interconnection of motor networks and emotional networks in the brain," Ocklenburg noted.
The theory of right-hemispheric processing of emotions is backed by behavioural data from studies on social touch as well as by results gained in imaging and neurophysiological studies.
"As social touches are often associated with a hand motion, it is an obvious assumption to make that the handedness affects lateral preferences," said Ocklenburg.
In their review article, the researchers have listed numerous studies that substantiate the influence of handedness. However, that alone cannot explain the lateral preferences; the emotional context, too, is relevant.
"In emotional situations, the lateral preference shifts to the right. It doesn't matter if the emotions are positive or negative," described Packheiser in a review article published in the journal Neuroscience und Biobehavioral Reviews.
As far as the preference is concerned, it is irrelevant if two people hug because they are happy to see each other, or because one is comforting the other.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- Kiran and I Shower Together All the Time: Aamir Khan Bares It All On Koffee With Karan 6
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...